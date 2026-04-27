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Hard Truths About Stress Eating: It’s Not Hunger—It’s Habit
Let me put this plainly, the way a man who’s lived a few decades tends to see things: most of us aren’t eating because we’re hungry—we’re eating because…
22 hrs ago
14
What Years of Living Teaches You About Blood Sugar—and Why It Matters More Than You Think
I’m at a point in life where I’ve seen enough to know one thing: your body keeps score.
Apr 26
14
Are Pretzels Healthy?
Link: https://www.health-digest.org/post/are-pretzels-a-healthy-snack-here-s-what-dietitians-say
Apr 25
2
0:43
What swollen feet tell you about your heart
take control of your puffy limbs
Apr 25
5
Your Feet Hurt? Here’s What’s Really Going On—and What to Do About It
At some point, you hit an age where your feet start talking back.
Apr 24
11
No Excuses Left: A Practical Guide to Getting Moving After 50
I’ll be honest with you—if you’re over 50 like me, you’ve probably heard every lecture in the book about exercise.
Apr 23
10
4 Health Secrets of Walking (From a Guy Who’s Seen a Few Decades)
I’ll tell you something most people don’t want to hear anymore: staying healthy isn’t complicated.
Apr 22
12
Getting Back to Basics: A Common-Sense Approach to Heart Health
I read an article recently about adding herbs to your meals for better heart health, and I’ll admit—some of it sounds like common sense we’ve drifted…
Apr 21
16
Obamacare at 16: A Mixed Record with Ongoing Problems
Sixteen years after the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, became law, it remains a major part of the U.S.
Apr 20
9
8 Practical Tips for Eating Healthy Without Wasting Money
Let me tell you something—eating healthy doesn’t have to mean blowing half your paycheck at the grocery store.
Apr 19
15
“Foods That Make You Fat”? That Idea Is Outdated—And Frankly, It Always Was
I’ve been around long enough to watch nutrition advice swing like a pendulum.
Apr 18
5
Duke MD: “#1 heart attack sign is not chest pain, cholesterol, or BP”
💔 Every 33 seconds - another person - stolen from their loved ones
Apr 18
15
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