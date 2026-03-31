I came across one of those modern “health” articles the other day—the kind that tries to convince you the humble egg has been dethroned. Now, I’ve been around long enough to know a thing or two about food trends. Eggs have fueled hardworking Americans for generations, and they’re still one of the most complete, affordable protein sources out there.

That said, I’ll give credit where it’s due: there are a handful of pantry staples that can match—or even beat—an egg’s protein content (about 6 grams per egg). But instead of chasing every fad, it’s worth looking at these foods through a practical lens: cost, simplicity, and whether they actually belong in a real kitchen.

Here’s the straight talk.

1. Peanut Butter – Reliable, but Read the Label

A couple spoonfuls of peanut butter will give you around 7–8 grams of protein. That’s solid. But not all jars are created equal. A lot of brands sneak in sugar and junk oils. Stick to the old-fashioned kind—peanuts and salt—and you’ve got yourself a dependable staple.

2. Black Beans – Cheap and Filling

Half a cup of black beans gets you roughly the same protein as an egg, plus fiber to keep you full. Beans have been feeding families on a budget forever, and for good reason—they’re affordable, versatile, and actually satisfying.

3. Canned Tuna – No-Nonsense Protein

This is where things get serious. A small serving of canned tuna can deliver over 16 grams of protein. That’s more than double an egg. It’s simple, shelf-stable, and doesn’t require a culinary degree—just open the can and you’re in business.

4. Milk – Old-School Nutrition That Still Works

A glass of whole milk gives you about 8 grams of protein. People drank milk long before protein powders showed up, and it still holds its own. If you tolerate dairy, it’s an easy win.

5. Almonds – Good, but Don’t Overdo It

Almonds offer a bit more protein than an egg per serving, along with healthy fats.

But let’s be honest—they’re easy to overeat. A small handful is smart; half a bag while watching TV is not.

6. Tofu – Not for Everyone, but It Counts

Tofu comes in at around 7–8 grams of protein per serving. It’s not something I grew up eating, and it’s not going to replace a steak anytime soon—but if you know how to cook it, it can do the job.

7. Pumpkin Seeds – Surprisingly Powerful

These are probably the sleeper pick. A quarter cup packs around 10 grams of protein. () Toss them on a salad or eat them straight—they’re simple and effective.

The Bottom Line

Look, there’s nothing wrong with adding variety to your diet. Beans, tuna, nuts—these are all solid foods that have stood the test of time. But let’s not pretend the egg suddenly fell out of favor. It’s still one of the most efficient, complete proteins you can get, with essential nutrients to boot.

The real takeaway here isn’t that you should replace eggs—it’s that you should build a kitchen around practical, honest food. Not trends. Not marketing. Just food that works.

That’s how most of us were raised—and frankly, it still holds up.