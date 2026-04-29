I’m at that stage in life where you start paying a little more attention to the things you used to ignore—aches, pains, and yes, even those spots on your skin. You notice a mole that maybe wasn’t there before, or one that looks a little different, and your first instinct is to wonder if it’s something serious.

Here’s the plain truth: most moles are harmless. They’re just part of getting older and living life under the sun. In fact, most people will develop anywhere from 10 to 40 moles over time, and they can vary quite a bit in color, shape, and size.

But—and this is important—you don’t ignore changes.

The Common-Sense Way to Check a Mole

Doctors like to use what’s called the “ABCDE” rule. It’s not complicated, and frankly, it makes a lot of sense even if you’ve never stepped foot in medical school:

A – Asymmetry: If one half doesn’t match the other, pay attention.

B – Border: Rough, jagged, or uneven edges aren’t a great sign.

C – Color: A mole that’s multiple colors or changing shades should raise an eyebrow.

D – Diameter: Bigger than about a quarter inch? Worth checking.

E – Evolving: If it’s changing—size, shape, itching, bleeding—don’t ignore it.

That last one—“evolving”—is the big one. Things that change over time deserve attention. That’s just common sense.

Why It Matters (Without the Panic)

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers out there. But here’s the part you don’t hear enough: when it’s caught early, the survival rate is extremely high—around 99% for melanoma.

In other words, this isn’t about fear—it’s about staying on top of your health.

What Most People Miss

A lot of folks either ignore their skin completely or go the other extreme and assume every little spot is a death sentence. Neither approach makes much sense.

The reality is:

Most moles are normal.

Some aren’t.

The difference usually comes down to change over time.

Doctors also point out something simple: if one mole looks very different from the rest—what they call the “ugly duckling”—it’s worth a closer look.

When to Stop Guessing and See a Doctor

If something looks off, don’t play internet detective for weeks. Get it checked. A professional might recommend a quick exam or, if needed, a biopsy. It’s a small step that can make a big difference.

Final Thought

At the end of the day, this isn’t about overreacting—it’s about being responsible. You don’t need to obsess over every freckle, but you also shouldn’t ignore changes your body is trying to show you.

Keep an eye on things. Use a little judgment. And if something doesn’t sit right, get it looked at. That’s just taking care of business.