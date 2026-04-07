As someone who’s been around long enough to see fads come and go—and policies fail when common sense is ignored—I find this latest development deeply concerning.

A recent watchdog report is raising alarms about something most parents probably assume is already under control: minors gaining access to powerful hormone drugs online without prescriptions. According to the report, some websites are making it alarmingly easy for kids to purchase estrogen and testosterone with little to no age verification or medical oversight.

Let’s be clear—these aren’t harmless over-the-counter medications. These are potent drugs that can permanently alter a young person’s body.

When Guardrails Disappear

The group behind the report is urging the Food and Drug Administration to investigate what appears to be a growing online marketplace operating outside the rules. And frankly, that’s long overdue.

We already know that online pharmacies can be risky. In fact, experts estimate that around 95% of online pharmacies operate illegally, often selling unregulated or counterfeit drugs. That alone should give anyone pause—especially when we’re talking about children.

Federal regulators themselves warn that legitimate pharmacies always require prescriptions and proper medical supervision. Yet these sites seem to be bypassing those basic safeguards entirely.

How Did We Get Here?

The report argues that the growing normalization of “gender-affirming care” for minors has created a demand that the online marketplace is now exploiting. Whether you agree with that framing or not, the result is hard to ignore: kids are being pointed toward websites, forums, and even “homebrew” drug networks where they can obtain hormones on their own.

A simple internet search can lead to directories of international vendors, some openly stating that no prescription is required.

That’s not medicine—that’s the wild west.

Real Risks, Real Consequences

At my age, I’ve learned that every medical decision has trade-offs. But what concerns me here is that kids—who by definition lack life experience—are being put in a position to make irreversible choices without proper guidance.

Hormone treatments can carry serious risks, including long-term health complications and permanent physical changes. And when those drugs come from unregulated sources, you don’t even know what’s in them. Some may contain contaminants or incorrect dosages.

That’s not just risky—it’s dangerous.

A Failure of Oversight—and Responsibility

There’s a broader issue here that goes beyond any one political viewpoint: where are the adults in the room?

Parents expect that systems are in place to protect minors from accessing potentially harmful substances. Doctors expect to be involved in decisions that affect long-term health. And taxpayers expect federal agencies to enforce the law.

Yet here we are—kids can reportedly order life-altering drugs with a few clicks.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t about politics as much as it is about responsibility.

No matter where you stand on cultural debates, most Americans would agree on this: children should not be self-prescribing powerful medications from unverified online sources.

If nothing else, this situation should serve as a wake-up call. We need stronger enforcement, clearer boundaries, and a renewed commitment to protecting young people from decisions—and industries—that may do them lasting harm.