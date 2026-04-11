I came across an article the other day about so-called “anti-inflammatory drinks,” and while I’m all for taking care of yourself, I think it’s worth looking at this kind of advice with a little common sense—and a bit of life experience.

First off, inflammation isn’t some mysterious modern disease—it’s your body doing its job. It helps you heal when you’re hurt or sick. The real issue, as even health experts admit, is when it becomes chronic, usually from poor habits over time. ()

Now, a registered nurse put together a list of drinks that are supposed to help reduce inflammation. Some of them make sense, others feel like the kind of trendy wellness advice we’ve all seen come and go.

Let’s start with the obvious: water. You don’t need a wellness blog to tell you to drink more water. Staying hydrated helps your body function properly—always has, always will. ()

Then there’s green tea, which has been around for centuries. It contains antioxidants, and sure, that’s a good thing. No argument there. Same goes for things like tart cherry juice and pomegranate juice—they’ve got nutrients, but let’s not pretend they’re miracle cures. ()

Some of the suggestions start to drift into trendier territory. Hibiscus tea and kombucha get mentioned a lot these days. Kombucha especially—fermented drinks, probiotics, gut health—it all sounds impressive. But at the end of the day, we’re still talking about beverages, not magic potions. ()

Then you’ve got turmeric tea, which people swear by because of something called curcumin. It may have benefits, but let’s be honest—people were healthy long before turmeric lattes showed up at coffee shops. ()

One item I actually respect on the list is bone broth. That’s not some new-age invention—that’s something our grandparents made. Simple, practical, and rooted in tradition. Even then, the research is still catching up on how much it really helps. ()

Here’s the bottom line: if you want to reduce inflammation, it’s probably less about chasing the latest “super drink” and more about cutting back on what’s causing the problem in the first place. Experts consistently point to things like sugary, processed drinks as major contributors to chronic inflammation. ()

So instead of overthinking it, stick to the basics:

Drink water

Cut the sugar

Eat real food

Stay active

That’s not flashy, but it works—and it always has.

A lot of these articles make health sound complicated, like you need a special drink for every problem. In reality, most of it comes down to discipline and consistency, not trends.