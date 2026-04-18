Duke MD: “#1 heart attack sign is not chest pain, cholesterol, or BP”
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The first sign of a heart attack is almost never chest pain…
High cholesterol… or high blood pressure.
The new discovery of a top Duke University doctor has stunned cardiologists worldwide:
If the levels of this one nutrient in your heart are LOW, your chances of heart issues skyrocket.
(Hint: it’s not Omega-3s.)
This common deficiency leaves no trace on standard blood work panels.
Which means even with perfect cholesterol & normal blood pressure, you could STILL be at serious risk.
“Almost everyone forgets their heart is a muscle. And like any muscle… it needs protein-like nutrients to stay strong,” says Dr. Rick Cohen.
Dr. Cohen’s natural solution has helped thousands of people enjoy a healthy heart without living on drugs.
And he’s released a short video revealing a simple pre-shower technique to keep your heart strong.
Watch it here:
>>> Duke University MD Reveals The #1 “Heart Strong” Nutrient Backed By 600+ Studies