I’ve been around long enough to watch nutrition advice swing like a pendulum. One decade it’s “fat is the enemy.” Next thing you know, it’s carbs. Then sugar. Then something else. Every few years, we’re told we’ve had it wrong all along.

And now we’re hearing that the whole idea of “foods that make you fat” is outdated. Truth is, it’s not just outdated—it was oversimplified from the start.

Back in the day, we were told if we just avoided certain “bad foods,” we’d stay lean. Butter was out. Eggs were dangerous. Red meat? Practically a crime. So what did people do? They switched to low-fat, highly processed products that looked healthy on the label—but were loaded with sugar and additives.

And what happened? People didn’t get thinner. They got heavier.

That alone should tell you something.

It Was Never About One Food

The idea that a single food—or even a category of foods—makes you fat is just too simple to be true. Weight gain comes down to patterns: how much you eat, how often you eat, and what kind of food you’re putting into your body over time.

Even the experts now admit that focusing on one nutrient—fat, carbs, whatever—misses the bigger picture. Research shows that ultra-processed foods, not just “fatty” foods, tend to drive overeating because they’re engineered to be easy to consume and hard to stop eating .

That tracks with common sense. Nobody overeats plain steak and vegetables the way they do chips, snack cakes, or sugary cereals.

The Real Problem: Modern Food

If you want to point fingers, don’t blame eggs or butter. Look at what fills most grocery carts today—packaged, shelf-stable, highly processed products.

These foods are designed for convenience and profit, not health. They’re packed with sugar, refined carbs, and additives, and they don’t fill you up the way real food does. Studies even show people eat significantly more calories when consuming these types of foods compared to whole foods .

That’s not an accident.

“Healthy” Labels Don’t Mean Much

Another thing that’s changed over the years is marketing. Food companies figured out that if they slap words like “low-fat,” “organic,” or “gluten-free” on a package, people assume it’s healthy.

But a label doesn’t tell the whole story.

We’ve seen “low-fat” foods with just as many calories as the original versions—sometimes more—because they’re loaded with sugar instead . That’s not health food. That’s clever branding.

Personal Responsibility Still Matters

Now, here’s the part people don’t always want to hear: you can’t outsource your health to food labels, government guidelines, or the latest trend.

At some point, it comes down to personal responsibility.

Nobody forces us to eat processed junk three times a day. Nobody makes us ignore portion sizes or skip basic common sense. Yes, the food environment has changed—but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless.

Eat real food. Don’t overdo it. Move your body. It’s not complicated, even if the industry tries to make it sound that way.

So What Actually Works?

From what I’ve seen—and what the research is finally catching up to—the basics still hold:

Focus on whole, minimally processed foods

Don’t fear natural fats, but don’t overdo anything

Be wary of anything that comes in a shiny package with big health claims

Pay attention to how much you’re eating, not just what

Because in the end, it’s not one food that makes you fat. It’s habits.

And habits, unlike headlines, don’t change every five years.