Sixteen years after the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, became law, it remains a major part of the U.S. healthcare system. The law was designed to expand coverage, reduce costs, and improve access to care. While it has achieved some of those goals, it has also created ongoing challenges.

The ACA was passed in 2010 and represented one of the largest changes to the U.S. healthcare system in decades. Its main provisions took effect in 2014, expanding Medicaid eligibility and creating insurance marketplaces. As a result, millions of Americans gained health coverage, and the uninsured rate dropped significantly.

However, the law has also faced criticism, especially around cost and complexity.

One major issue is rising insurance premiums. Costs in the individual market have increased significantly over time. For example, average monthly premiums more than doubled between 2013 and 2022. Recent changes have added more pressure, with some people—especially those between ages 50 and 64—seeing large increases in what they pay for coverage.

In addition to higher premiums, many plans come with high deductibles. Lower-cost plans often require patients to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket before insurance coverage fully applies. This can make healthcare feel unaffordable even for people who technically have insurance.

Another concern is limited choice. Many ACA plans use narrower provider networks, meaning fewer doctors and specialists are available within a plan. At the same time, the number of insurers participating in some markets has declined, reducing competition in certain areas.

Supporters of the law point to its successes, especially the expansion of coverage and protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Critics argue that these gains have come with trade-offs, including higher costs and fewer options.

After 16 years, the ACA is still a central—and debated—part of the healthcare system. It has expanded access to insurance, but questions about affordability, competition, and overall effectiveness remain unresolved.