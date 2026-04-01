

We all know that arterial plaque can clog arteries that can also block blood flow to the heart and organs… But what shocked this team of researchers and heart surgeons is that…

They found tons of microplastics stuck in 58% of people with arterial plaque… And those who had microplastics in their arteries… had an increased rate of heart attack, stroke, and death by 4.5 times than those without.

Microplastics are everywhere…

Slipping into our bloodstream through food, water, and items like laptops, phones, steering wheels, and thousands of items we use daily.

It’s one reason why heart disease continues to skyrocket despite advances in cardiovascular research.

Now, RKF Jr. is cracking down on microplastics… but the plastics industry makes $1.1 TRILLION per year…

So it’ll take a miracle to see a change in our lifetime…

That’s why it’s more important than EVER to keep your arteries as clear as you can!

There are a few simple things you can do, including…

- Making a delicious drink that’s been shown to lower blood pressure by 12 points naturally…

- Using an ancient stress-lowering technique that quickly lowers blood pressure… (and helps prevent even more plaque buildup in the arteries)...

- A Chinese “Dragon Tea” that drops blood pressure quickly and safely… it’s even worked on people who smoke, drink, don’t workout, and eat lots of junk food…

I can’t go into the details here…

But I made a video where you’ll learn all of those natural blood pressure solutions…

Plus, 4 common blood pressure drugs that might be making your blood pressure worse… and have caused death in some cases.

If you’re on any blood pressure medication, stop what you’re doing and watch this >> Simple blood pressure solution they don’t want you to see





Dan started using a few of the tips I share in the video to naturally lower his blood pressure. He texted me:

“In one week, I went from 200/100, to 110/71. It was a wonderful feeling, but I didn’t tell my wife right away, and she screamed when she saw my meds in the trash.

She feared I would have a stroke. But then I showed her the 110/71 on the monitor and she was all smiles.”

Thousands of people who were stuck on several BP drugs are now completely off of them and their numbers are better than ever. Just follow these simple tips:

>> Get all the details for better blood pressure here