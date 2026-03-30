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Jason Simpson's avatar
Jason Simpson
Mar 30

I genuinely don’t care which “side of the isle” takes on this issue, it should not be a political issue at all!!! Since everything seems to need some political backing these days 🤮 I guess let the conservatives take it on. Though I’d 100% support higher taxes on sugary & ultra-processed foods! And outright banning some things that are put into our foods.

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James Fritze's avatar
James Fritze
Mar 31

A persons’ diet has little to voting.

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