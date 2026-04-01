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Ms Naughtee's avatar
Ms Naughtee
Apr 1

I probably need to do better and not just let myself rot so much, lol.

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Ivan J. Boatwright Jr.'s avatar
Ivan J. Boatwright Jr.
Apr 1

I know this, and I rarely eat anything I do not cook fresh. It always helps to get a reminder of why I cook fresh.

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