

Swollen feet & ankles is a condition that many seniors have and ignore…



BIG mistake.



If you sit down, remove your socks & shoes, and it looks as if there was a rubber band around your ankle or your socks are still “there”… something’s not right.



Constant aching and discomfort in your feet even when you’ve tried everything: normal exercise, drink enough water, and wear supportive shoes… this is not only frustrating but possibly dangerous.



These symptoms point to circulation issues causing blood & fluid to pool in the tissue around your feet and ankles...



And could result in serious clots or devastating cardiac events.



Fortunately, Swiss doctors found that seniors with high levels of a “hidden” Antarctic nutrient had significantly lowered blood-flow risks.



This nutrient has been scientifically proven to:



* Reduce your risk of developing dangerous blood clots by over 60%

* Clear “high-risk” plaque from your arteries

* Effectively lower triglycerides & cholesterol (High levels of triglycerides have been linked with fatty build-up in the artery walls.)



⇒ Fix Swollen Feet & Legs With This Antarctic Secret

