I’ve been around long enough to see a pattern in this country: we ignore a problem for years, sometimes decades, and then suddenly act surprised when it starts showing up in our water, our food, and—now—our own bodies.

That’s exactly where we are with microplastics.

Recent moves by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Environmental Protection Agency signal what some are calling a “war on microplastics.” And frankly, it’s about time.

What’s Actually Happening

The federal government is finally acknowledging something most common-sense Americans already suspected: tiny plastic particles are everywhere—and they may not be harmless.

Microplastics, defined as particles smaller than 5 millimeters, don’t just disappear. They stick around for generations, building up in the environment and, increasingly, in us.

Now, the EPA is moving to formally track these particles in drinking water by adding them to its Contaminant Candidate List. That’s a bureaucratic way of saying: we’re officially worried enough to start paying attention.

At the same time, Kennedy’s department is putting serious money—around $144 million—into studying how microplastics affect the human body and how to remove them.

They’re asking the right questions:

What’s in our bodies?

Is it harming us?

And how do we get it out?

That’s not politics. That’s basic responsibility.

Why This Matters More Than Ever

Here’s the part that should concern every American over 50—especially those of us who’ve raised families and drank from the tap without thinking twice.

Microplastics have now been detected in places they never should be:

Human hearts

Brains

Even bloodstreams

Scientists are still sorting out the long-term risks, but early research is pointing to potential links with serious health issues like heart disease and neurological problems.

You don’t need a PhD to see where that road could lead.

The Good News—and the Catch

Look, I’ll give credit where it’s due. For once, Washington seems to be responding to what ordinary Americans have been worried about for years: what’s in our water, and what it’s doing to our health.

The EPA says this is a “landmark” step to safeguard drinking water.

And it is—a step.

But let’s not kid ourselves. Putting something on a watchlist doesn’t fix the problem. Historically, these lists often lead to more studies… and not much action.

That’s the part that should make you skeptical.

A Hard Truth About Modern Life

Here’s the uncomfortable reality: this isn’t just a government issue—it’s a modern lifestyle issue.

We’ve built a world wrapped in plastic:

Food packaging

Water bottles

Synthetic clothing

Household goods

And now we’re seeing the downstream consequences.

You can’t flood a system with plastic for 50 years and expect it to vanish without a trace.

Where We Go From Here

If this “war on microplastics” is going to mean anything, it needs to go beyond studies and press conferences.

It needs:

Real standards for drinking water

Accountability for industries producing excessive plastic waste

Practical solutions for everyday Americans

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t about politics. It’s about whether the water coming out of your tap is something you’d trust your grandkids to drink.

Final Thoughts

I’m not someone who panics easily. But I do believe in paying attention when something doesn’t pass the smell test—and microplastics in our bodies definitely don’t.

So yes, it’s good to see Washington finally waking up.

But after 50-plus years on this earth, I’ve learned one thing the hard way:

Announcements are cheap. Results are what matter.